Across Texoma, remembering our heroes

On Memorial Day, our neighbors across Oklahoma and Texas set aside time to remember those who have made the ultimate sacrifice.

Veterans and community members gathered in Sherman Monday morning to pay their respects to fallen heroes in a ceremony at West Hill Cemetery.

The flag was raised and lowered to half staff, and a speaker discussed about the importance of remembering service members.

Seven crosses were placed in the cemetery, and at the end of the service, wreaths were placed at each cross.

Organizers of the event were pleased with Monday's turnout.

"It's important that we take the time to honor our fallen," said Howard Day, commander of American Legion Post 29. "It's important that we take the time to remember the sacrifices that are necessary to defend this country."

In Denison, crowds lined the streets for the city's annual Memorial Day parade on Monday afternoon.

"The Denison Chamber of Commerce and the Denison community all come out for it," said parade volunteer Paul Kisel. "It makes for a wonderful day, especially in beautiful weather like we have today."

The Grand Prize in the 2018 parade went to Overton School Farm's entry, and the Sherman Police Regional Pipe Band took First Place.

In Ardmore, police paid tribute to the military with the Murph Challenge, a CrossFit workout. The event is named after Navy Lt. Michael Murphy, who was killed in Afghanistan in 2005. The challenge is said to have been Murphy's favorite workout.

"We have a lot of veterans that are with the police department and stuff like that, and not to mention a lot of us have a lot of family members that are veterans and things," said Ardmore police spokesman Lt. Matt Miller. "If it wasn't for some of those guys that did lay down their lives and paid the ultimate sacrifice, they wouldn't be able to come home."

Twenty-two people — mostly police officers — participated in Monday's grueling challenge, which takes about an hour to complete. Participants run for one mile, then do 100 pull-ups, 200 push-ups, 300 air squats, and then another one-mile run... all while wearing a 20-pound vest.

Money raised goes to the Lt. Michael P. Murphy Memorial Scholarship Foundation.

