Kitten's death leads to arrest of Ardmore man

Rowdy Parker was arrested after a May 25, 2018 disturbance in Ardmore. (Carter County Jail)

ARDMORE, Okla. -- A wanted man is back behind bars in the Carter County jail after an argument that stemmed from the death of a kitten.

Rowdy Cole Parker, 21, has a history with law enforcement.

"He's been arrested a few times in Ardmore, so he's known locally," said Ardmore police spokesman Capt. Keith Ingle.

He was arrested last October and charged with first degree rape for what police initially called a violent sexual assault. The subsequent investigation, however, did not lead to any charges being filed.

Early Friday morning, police said Parker was drunk when he stepped on and killed a kitten around 2 a.m.

The cat's death sparked an argument, and Parker was said to have knocked a relative unconscious.

"He took it upon himself to take it a step further and struck the female involved," Ingle said. "They also placed him in a car because he had become uncooperative, and while he was inside the patrol car he started banging his head on the cage and caused further injury to himself."

Parker required medical treatment before he was jailed.

In addition to aggravated assault and battery charges from Friday's incident, police said Parker was being held for an outstanding warrant from Marshall County for assault and battery on a police officer and possession of a controlled substance.