Ceremony launches Fannin County reservoir project

More than 16,000 acres of Fannin County land will be flooded to create the new North Texas Municipal Lake. (KTEN)

The groundbreaking ceremony for the North Texas Municipal Lake project on May 25, 2018. (KTEN)

FANNIN COUNTY, Texas -- It's being called Fannin County's biggest project in decades.

The North Texas Municipal Lake, northeast of Bonham, will eventually provide water and recreation for 1.7 million North Texans.

Officials got started Friday by breaking ground on the region's first new reservoir in three decades.

"It's the biggest deal that's happened here since we got electricity to all these farmers here in 1936, when Sam Rayburn got that deal done," said Fannin County Judge Spanky Carter.

And "big" is an understatement. When complete, the reservoir will cover 16,641 acres, providing up to 108 million gallons of water daily for a population that's expected to double over the next 50 years.

"This is a huge huge deal," Carter said. "It guarantees us water for the next 100 years."

After 16 years of planning, leaders from the North Texas Municipal Water District and its 13 member cities broke ground Friday on the lake that will will store 120 billion gallons of water. But it will also be a new place to have fun.

"With 16,000 acres like they're talking about it, it's for boating, for sailing, for fishing," said state Sen. Bob Hall (R-District 2).

The reservoir waters will be contained by a new 90-foot dam blocking Bois d'Arc Creek.

County leaders say the economic impact of this project is huge.

"When I became county judge in 2011, this land was selling for about $1,000 an acre," Carter said, adding that the going price for lake-adjacent land has now soared by as much as ten times that amount.

The new lake is anticipated to boost the local economy by $509 million during construction, and another $166 million each after the work is complete.

"People will be here," Carter said. "They'll have a second home out here; it's going to be a great vacation. It's just going to be a great location in northeast Texas."

The price tag for the massive project is $1.6 billion, and the lake will be open and full within five years.

Overview map of the North Texas Municipal Lake project