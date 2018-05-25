Online tickets guarantee entrance to Turner Falls Park

DAVIS, Okla. -- Turner Falls Park manager Billy Standifer says they're expecting to be as busy as ever this Memorial Day weekend, which marks their kickoff for the summer.

"We're expecting huge crowds," he said. "If it's like normal, we'll end up closing the park due to capacity. We're just looking forward to everyone coming and having a good time and a good, safe weekend."

Standifer said if you're going to buy entrance tickets on site, you could have to wait for hours to get in... or you could even be turned away if the park is full.

But if you buy tickets online, you are guaranteed access and will get in much more quickly.

"With online purchasing, they scan the tickets and they're through. They can get them in and out of the ticket office in 15 seconds," Standifer said.

Guests who are staying for the weekend say using the online system was well worth it.

"We were actually able to just show our phone and, in fact, we just gave our name and she looked it up," one visitor said.

What's most important for Standifer and his staff this weekend is safety.

"The rocks get slippery where the water is running over them," he said. "Water shoes is a great asset for that, but we want them to have a good, safe, happy Memorial Day weekend."