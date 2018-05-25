Two dead in Atoka County gunfire

Hershal Hatley is charged with two counts of first degree murder. (OSBI)

ATOKA COUNTY, Okla. -- A shooting in Atoka County Friday morning left two people dead and a third wounded. A suspect is in custody.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said 33-year-old Sami Williams and Richard Miller, 73, were fatally wounded in the gunfire. Brandon Aldava, 35, was treated and released from a hospital after leaving the scene of the crime.

Investigators say suspect Hershal Hatley, 26, drove 80 miles to Broken Bow, Oklahoma, where he told a family member about the shooting. That person reported the crime to local police, who took Hatley into custody.

Hatley, who is listed a resident of Lane, Oklahoma, was transferred to the McCurtain County jail, where he was charged with two counts of first degree murder and one count of shooting with intent to kill.

The OSBI did not release information about a possible motive for the killings.