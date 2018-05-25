Fire damages Pottsboro-area residence - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Fire damages Pottsboro-area residence

Posted: Updated:
No one was hurt when this home near Pottsboro burned on May 25, 2018. (KTEN) No one was hurt when this home near Pottsboro burned on May 25, 2018. (KTEN)

GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas -- No one was hurt Friday after fire broke out at a Pottsboro-area residence.

The lunch hour blaze was in a log cabin-style structure in the 300 block of Castle Drive near the Tanglewood Resort on Lake Texoma.

Firefighters said one man lived in the home.

The Grayson County Fire Marshal's office is investigating the cause.

Fire departments from Preston, Pottsboro, Locus and the North Texas Regional Airport responded to the alarm.

  • Submit a News Tip

    Do you have a news tip for KTEN?

    Begin by entering your email address in the field below or call 903-548-4010

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Your news tip has been submitted. If you provided contact information, we might use it to reach out to you if additional information is required.