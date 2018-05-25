Fire damages Pottsboro-area residence

No one was hurt when this home near Pottsboro burned on May 25, 2018. (KTEN)

GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas -- No one was hurt Friday after fire broke out at a Pottsboro-area residence.

The lunch hour blaze was in a log cabin-style structure in the 300 block of Castle Drive near the Tanglewood Resort on Lake Texoma.

Firefighters said one man lived in the home.

The Grayson County Fire Marshal's office is investigating the cause.

Fire departments from Preston, Pottsboro, Locus and the North Texas Regional Airport responded to the alarm.