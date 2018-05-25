Ardmore man dies in highway crash

SPRINGER, Okla. -- State Highway 53 was closed for more than eight hours after a fatal crash in Springer early Friday morning.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said James Jessie III of Ardmore was killed when his sedan collided with an 18-wheeler just west of Happy Trails Road shortly after 1 a.m.

Troopers said Jessie, 35, died at the scene after being ejected from the vehicle by the impact of the crash. He was not wearing a seat belt.

The truck driver was not injured.

The cause of the accident was under investigation.

Highway 53 remained closed to traffic until 10 a.m.