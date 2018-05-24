Music on Main set for Denison debut

There are free concerts every Friday night at Denison's Heritage Park all summer long. (KTEN)

DENISON, Texas -- The City of Denison is getting ready for the first Music on Main event of the summer.

The concert series kicks off Friday night at Heritage Park downtown. Texoma Gospel Saints are the main act, with Billie Jo Sewell opening the show.

"It's free concerts, and our sponsors and foundations have made it possible," said Denison Main Street director Donna Dow. "There's food available, and you can bring your lawn chairs, your blankets, your coolers, and just have a great time!"

The music starts at 7:30, and is free for the whole family. Heritage Park is located at 324 West Main Street.

The Music on Main Friday night lineup includes big names like Jack Ingram, Shenandoah and Max Stalling in the weeks to come.