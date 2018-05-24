Use your old phone as a home security monitor

Your current smartphone can be used to remotely view your home or office. (KTEN)

With the right app, this old smartphone placed in a window becomes a home security camera. (KTEN)

DENISON, Texas -- With summer just around the corner, many people will be leaving their homes unattended while they go on vacation.

If you don't have a security system to monitor your property, there's an easy solution.

Grab your old smartphone or tablet and download a security camera app. There are several to choose from, and they all let you remotely access the camera of your unused device.

The software can detect movement or sound and provide you with an alert, even if you're thousands of miles away.

Denison police spokesman Lt. Mike Eppler said it's an idea you should consider, even if you think you live in a safe area.

"Anything that you could do to to help you see what's going on with your property or try to keep somebody out, I think is a pretty good idea," he said.

Most of the apps we found -- like Manything and Alfred -- are free to use with basic features. Options like video recording and higher quality images often require a small monthly or yearly fee.

"If we do have video, it certainly does make it a lot easier to identify who the person is," Eppler said.

Be aware that turning your phone into a remote camera 24/7 will drain the battery quickly, so make sure you also have a spare power supply and cord handy.