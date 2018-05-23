SE Finishes 10th at NCAA Championship

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. - Southeastern turned in its best round of the week with a 289, but was unable to make up enough ground to reach the top eight, finishing 10th with a three day total of 879 in stroke play at the NCAA Division II National Championship in Muscle Shoals, Ala. at Robert Trent Jones at the Shoals.



The Savage Storm finished 11 shots out of eighth place, with the top eight advancing to the match play championship, and were 39 strokes off the leader's pace set by Florida Southern.



SE improved on its previous best finish at the Championship after finishing 15th in 2016.



Zach James posted the team's best individual finish for the week and set a new highest finish mark for SE players at the Championship, finishing tied for 26th after carding a final round 75 to finish with a three-round total of 216.



Hayden Foster and Sam Berry both checked in tied for 39th with matching event totals of 220. Foster got there via a final round mark of 70, while Berry turned in a 71 on Wednesday.



Jordan Holifield turned in his best round of the week, carding a one-under 71 to finish with a tourney total of 225 in a tie for 70th.



Ryan Woods closed out his tournament with a final round 78 on Wednesday and finished with a weekly total of 232 in a tie for 88th.

