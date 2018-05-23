Job in jeopardy for Colbert schools resource officer

A resource officer has been keeping watch over Colbert students for the last 14 years. (KTEN)

The job of Colbert schools resource officer Bobby Brashier is on the line. (KTEN)

COLBERT, Okla. -- Colbert schools have had a resource officer protecting students for 14 years now.

But according to administrators, city leaders are talking about ending that officer's career, with no clear reason.

"I like to do my job, and I'm happy to do it," Officer Bobby Brashier said. "Being here deters people from coming into the school and doing things that they might do if they didn't think a policeman was here, and I feel like I am making them safer."

But last week, Brashier was notified that the City Council was talking about not renewing his contract for the upcoming school year.

"This has been my life for 14 years, and all of a sudden they say I can't do that anymore."

Brashier said the city's only motive was that he was failing to turn in police reports.

"I haven't been told, expect that I failed to turn in the right reports that I haven't been asked for in over two-and-a-half years," he said.

Superintendent Jarvis Dobbs said the school district funds Brashier's salary and all of his expenses, so it's not a budgetary issue.

"You want somebody that's armed and can protect them, but isn't a problem for anybody, and bobby does all that," Dobbs said.

In the wake of a series of devastating school shootings, Dobbs maintains that this is no time to leave Colbert schools unprotected.

"We're going to do everything we can to have a resource officer here and to keep our kids safe," the superintendent said. "It's regretful that the city is taking this action."

The Colbert City Council will vote on whether or not to keep Officer Brashier at its next meeting on June 11.