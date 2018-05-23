Dad guilty of murder in Whitewright crash that killed son

Kristoffer Craft was convicted of murder after a vehicle crash that killed his son. (Grayson County Jail)

SHERMAN, Texas -- A Grayson County jury about an hour to convict Kristoffer Craft of murder in the death of his seven-year-old son Kolton.

Craft, 36, was found guilty of crashing his pickup truck into a house in Whitewright last year that resulted in Kolton's death.

Prosecutors said Craft ran a stop sign and then plowed into the house on Knothole Road.

Kolton was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash; he died from the impact.

During the trial, prosecutors told the jury that Craft had been drinking while driving, and had been looking down at his cell phone when he went through the stop sign.

Defense attorneys argued that the charge should have been second degree intoxicated manslaughter and not first degree murder.

Craft remains behind bars and is being held without bond. Sentencing was set for July 12; he faces a term of 5 to 99 years or life behind bars.

Craft's attorney Pete Schulte says he will more than likely appeal the jury's verdict.