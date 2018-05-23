Lone Grove boy unearths backyard treasure trove

Coins from the 1880s are a part of what Tripp unearthed. (KTEN)

Tripp, 7, used a new metal detector to track down treasure in his Lone Grove backyard. (KTEN)

LONE GROVE, Okla. -- A seven-year-old Lone Grove boy and his grandfather had the surprise of a lifetime this week, when their new metal detector led them to thousands of dollars in treasures.

Tripp and his grandfather set out to use the device for the first time on Tuesday, expecting to find little knick-knacks here and there. But they found much more.

"I said, 'What the heck is that?'" And then we dug it out and it was a whole load of treasures," Tripp said.

After hours of searching and digging, Tripp wanted to try one more time.

It's a good thing they did, unearthing what could be thousands of dollars in treasures: Rings, diamonds, pearls, an old gun, half-dollars that date back to the late 1800s, and a book about Shakespeare that someone seemed to use as a diary.

"This one says, 'Ol Sal had a litter of pigs January 25th, 1935'. This one says, 'I was 13 years old when i became sick,'" Tripp said.

The discovery comes as a shock to both Tripp and his grandfather, Wayne Enyart.

"I had no idea we would find this in our yard," Enyart said. "It sure does leave a lot to a seven-year-old imagination. Don't you know, when wars happen and like when you steal some gold and you hid it... and do all that stuff... that's what I think happened."

Enyart said they plan to have their discoveries appraised next week, but Tripp doesn't plan on selling anything.

"There's diamonds, and no one knows how much those quarters are worth, and nobody knows how much this necklace is worth. Or the rings. Or the... anything," the boy said.

Enyart said the old half dollars could fetch up to $25 each, and if the jewelry is real the value of the find could soar into thousands of dollars.