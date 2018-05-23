Arrest in McCurtain County assault case

File photo of Marty White, who was hospitalized after being severely beaten. (Courtesy)

McCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. -- The family of Marty White said he remains unconscious after suffering a massive stroke as a result of the beating he received on May 8.

Charles Jacobs, 30, was arrested last week on an aggravated assault and battery charge in connection with the incident that allegedly stemmed from a vehicle accident.

White is being treated at a hospital in Plano, Texas. His family said the stroke may have left up to 50 percent of his brain "dead." The beating victim's family is also dealing with a fire that destroyed their home in Caddo on Sunday morning.

Jacobs, a Fort Towson resident, is currently free on a $250,000 bond.