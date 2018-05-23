This is Texoma: Chickasaw Cultural Center

Te Ata is the subject of an exhibit at the Chickasaw Cultural Center. (KTEN)

SULPHUR, Okla. -- Stepping onto the grounds of the Chickasaw Cultural Center is like going back in time.

From the village, to the art, to the people you meet, you won't be disappointed.

"What I think they've done very successfully is tell our story from our point of view," said Gene "Nashoba" Thompson, a Chickasaw citizen and nephew of tribal icon Te Ata, the famed actress and storyteller who died in 1995. His heritage runs deep.

"'Nashoba' means 'wolf,'" he explained. "That is the name my aunt Te Ata gave me whenever I was a child."

"Currently we have a Te Ata exhibit located in our Aapisa' Art Gallery," said cultural center executive Valorie Walters. "This is actually dedicated to Te Ata the performer and storyteller that will be up through September 2nd."

Another featured attraction through the summer months offers a display of native southeast and southwest pottery, where visitors can learn about the different designs and talents of tribal members.

A permanent exhibit at the cultural center is a reproduction of a traditional Chickasaw village from the 1700s.

"You can actually walk through the village ... really experience what the traditional village life is like," Walters said.

And if you're lucky, you might even catch a "stomp dance."

When you get hungry or just need a break, check out the Aaimpa' Cafe, which, in the Chickasaw language, means "a place to eat."

With beading demonstrations, leather-working, and even finger-weaving, the Chickasaw Cultural Center has something for everyone.

"Chickasaw people actually designed this facility," explained tribal Gov. Bill Anoatubby. "They designed the grounds; they said, 'This is what we would like to have,' and so we did what they asked for, and our people love this facility ... sometimes, it's just nice to come on the sky bridge and just reflect... you can look out over the village and remember our Chickasaw ancestors."

"We've always been a proud people, and we have a lot of reasons to be proud," Thompson added. "It just renews me in my pride; it gives me something I can point other people to, and I can leave things from my own history, and my family's history."

And you might just find a little bit of your own history. Cyrus Harris was the first governor of the Chickasaw Nation, and I am among his many great-great-great grandchildren.

Chikasha poya: I am Chickasaw.