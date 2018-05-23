Bells Baseball & Softball Ready To Keep Rolling

BELLS, TX - Bells softball has been mashing the ball for almost two full seasons and their opponents are taking notice.

"We can all hit, I think that is what brings us together," said Bells softball senior Hali Williams.

"It helps a lot when we know that if one hitter gets out we know the next hitter is going to go up there and try her hardest to get on for the team," said Bells softball senior Ashley Sloan.

"I think we are very unpredictable to be honest, you could see our best hitter go up there and lay down a perfect bunt and no one would ever expect that," said Williams.

While the Lady Panthers are no stranger to being this deep in the playoffs, the Bells baseball team has reached the regional semifinals for the first time in school history.

"No matter if its the first time or the fourth time its always a great experience to go this deep in the playoffs with a team as great as we hav," said Bells baseball junior Kason Huschke.

"Believing in each other and doing what we have to do to win, that is what has allowed us to have success," said Bells baseball coach Josh Weger.

Not only do Bells fans get to enjoy both of their teams making deep playoff runs, they will also be able to watch both at one location as softball and baseball play at Weatherford Junior College on Thursday and Saturday.

"You do not have to decide, you get to watch a little bit of both if you want to," said Williams.

"It is a lot of fun having both teams going this deep into the playoffs and it gives us not competition but someone to go with," said Huschke.

"It has been fun watching the boys this year, it has been fun going to support them this year and I know it is really going to be fun with us being in the same place this weekend," said Bells softball coach Kristina Stephens.

"Last year when the girls were making their run the boys were cheering them on and if the girls are not playing they are at our games cheering us on," said Coach Weger.