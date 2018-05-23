Treasured memento returned to Ardmore champion

James Fagan as he appeared in 1982 after winning the state championship football game. (KTEN)

ARDMORE, Okla. -- An Ardmore man has been reunited with a unique piece of his past after it was stolen 25 years ago.

In 1982, the Ardmore Tigers claimed their first state championship over Bixby High School.

"We had won state. That's all that mattered," said team member James Fagan. It's one of his favorite memories. "We were just a bonded, good team."

But about 10 years later, Fagan was on a trip to Ohio when his house was broken into. His state championship ring was stolen, along with his brother's class ring and a TV set.

"I was really upset, because it was something I really had worked for," he said.

Fast-forward to May, 2018. Fagan got a message on his phone from a Lone Grove woman who said she found his ring in a vacant house.

"She said, 'What was your jersey number?' And I said, 'Number 80.' And she said, 'Well, I have your ring.' And I was like, 'I'm not going to believe it until I see it!"

Sure enough, it was Fagan's ring. He says he hopes he never has to part with that memory again.

"I never expected to get it back, and as far as my feelings now, I don't want to take it off," he said. "I find myself just looking at it."