Technology boost for Ada elementary students

ADA, Okla. -- Ada City Schools are about to implement new learning techniques for elementary students that will help prepare them for the future.

Director of Academics Paula Kedy credits a $50,000 grant from the Dart Foundation for the initiative. The money will go towards creating engineering labs to give students a more interactive way of learning.

"We are really trying to push STEM [science, technology, engineering and math] forward and give our kids a chance to look at careers," she said. "A chance to explore and imagine and to look at things in a different, than the traditional way of learning."

In the labs, students will be able to learn about a variety of topics -- from architecture to programming -- using both physical and virtual tools.

Kedy said these new tools could make learning more fun.

"All of us know when you're engaged and excited about the learning, the learning comes home. You really, truly, are able to use that information, and you're not just learning it for learning's sake and to take a test," she said.

Kedy added this is all part of a plan to make the Ada school district and students stand out from the pack.

"We've had some engineering programs with 3-D printing," she said. "We wanted to drop that down to elementary and make sure those kids had the foundation they need to move up into our high school STEM offerings."

The rooms that will be used for the labs are expected to be refurbished by the start of the next school year this fall.