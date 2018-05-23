Seismologists find woman's body in Pittsburg County - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Seismologists find woman's body in Pittsburg County

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press
(MGN/KTEN) (MGN/KTEN)

LONGTOWN, Okla. (AP) -- Authorities say a woman's body has been found in a wooded area in eastern Oklahoma.

Pittsburg County Sheriff Chris Morris says the body was found Tuesday by a team of seismographers who were drilling near Longtown.

A suspected cause of death has not been released and the body has not been identified, but Morris says it does have identifying marks.

The sheriff says the body appears to have been there for seven to 10 days.

The body has been sent to the state medical examiner.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Submit a News Tip

    Do you have a news tip for KTEN?

    Begin by entering your email address in the field below or call 903-548-4010

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Your news tip has been submitted. If you provided contact information, we might use it to reach out to you if additional information is required.