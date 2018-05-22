Storm Golf 10th Heading to Final Round

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. - Southeastern finished two strokes off its Monday pace, firing a second-round 296 and is sitting tied for 10th with a two-day total of 590 at the NCAA Division II National Championship in Muscle Shoals, Ala. at Robert Trent Jones at the Shoals.



The Savage Storm's 590 is eight shots out of eighth place heading into the final round of stroke play, with the top eight advancing to match play. SE is 32 shots behind the leader Barry who is 18 under par at 558.



Zach James posted a one-over 73 in the second round and is currently tied for 10th with a 141 over two rounds, eight shots off the lead.



Sam Berry posted the team's best mark on Tuesday, carding an even-par 72 and is sitting at 149 over 36 holes in a tie for 52nd.



Hayden Foster is a shot behind Berry and carded a 78 on Tuesday and has a two-round total of 150 and is tied for 58th.



Jordan Holifield shaved four shots off his opening round score and carded a 74 in the second round to tally up a 36-hole total of 152 to head into the final round tied for 70th.



Ryan Woods followed up his opening round 77 with another 77 on Tuesday and is currently tied for 84th with a two-round tally of 154.