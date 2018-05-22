This is Texoma: A bullfighting renaissance

A missed step can lead to danger in the world of professional bullfighting. (KTEN)

ADA, Okla. -- If you know Texoma, you know it's full of cowboys and cowgirls, saddling up week after week to compete in rodeos. From ropin' to ridin', if you love it, it's in your blood.

But another competition is taking off across the U.S., bringing with it more danger, more excitement, and a whole new class of cowboy.

On this Friday night in a small Oklahoma city, the adrenaline is pumping an an all-time high as the competitors in the Bullfighters Only Ada Invitational Championship take the arena at the Pontotoc County Agri-Plex.

It is, quite literally, man versus beast. Just ask freestyle bullfighter Tate Rhodes.

"It's us and a Mexican bull for 60 seconds, and there's no whistles... nobody to say 'stop,'" he explained.

This new generation of bullfighters travel all over the country, and they say the one thing that keeps them going is the adrenaline, and when the crowd backs in, you know it's going to be a wild night.

"I'm trying to show the judges that I'm in control of that bullfight," explained bullfighter Cole Totter. "I can make him maneuver around me and jump over him for extra points."

Totter is in his second year as a professional bullfighter, but don't call any of these guys crazy for what they do. Most of them maintain it's in their blood.

"I feel comfortable around these animals," Totter said. "They're something I crave; I really crave being around these fighting bulls."

And for those who have lived the bullfighter's life, they say that feeling never goes away.

Jim Hill started his career as a rodeo cowboy, but he also did battle with his share of bulls.

"There isn't any artificially-induced high that could come anywhere close to it," he said.

From rodeos to bullfighting and even rodeo movies -- including Junior Bonner with Steve McQueen; Hill said he was the bullfighter who got wiped out in a ballroom brawl in that film -- Jim Hill has seen and lived just about all of it.

"My wife said I'd spent more on surgeries putting myself back together again than I made in my whole career," he confessed.

So why do these bullfighters do it? And why do the fans love it so much? Hill has an idea.

"Nobody likes to see anybody get killed, but they sure like to get close to it."

Dusty Tuckness is a seven-time PRCA Bullfighter of the Year. Now 31, he said it's a mental game as much as it is a physical struggle.

"For me, I'm a faith-based person. I know God's blessed me with the ability and strong mind to do this stuff," he said. "You've got to be honest with yourself, and you've got to be real with yourself."

Weston Rutkowski is just one bullslinger who had a close call... and he has the scar to prove it. He was competing in Las Vegas, lost his footing, and a bull stepped on the back of his head.

"Right now, I'm at the prime of my career," Rutkowski said. "You learn to go with the bumps and the bruises."

Tate Rhodes is equally sanguine about the danger of his chosen profession.

"I'm going to keep doing it as long as my body will allow me to," he said. "You know, we've got Tuckness... he's kinda one of the older guys on tour ... so if I could go as long as him, I'd be plum tickled."

Most of these competitions pay out thousands of dollars to the winners; they can also get sponsorships. So there's big money on the line for these tough guys.

On the night we watched, Toby Inman took the top spot in the Bullfighters Only Ada Invitational Championship and walked away with a cool $12,000.