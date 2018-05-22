Grayson County builds foundation for easier commuting - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Grayson County builds foundation for easier commuting

Posted:
The Grayson County Thoroughfare Plan aims to make make commuting easier. (KTEN) The Grayson County Thoroughfare Plan aims to make make commuting easier. (KTEN)

SHERMAN, Texas -- The Grayson County Thoroughfare Plan is moving forward.

City Councils in Sherman and Denison approved the transportation framework at their Monday evening meetings, and Grayson County Commissioners endorsed the plan on Tuesday.

The goal is to make it easier to commute in and out of Grayson County.

"It's great to see it fulfilled," said Clay Barnett, executive director of the Sherman-Denison Metropolitan Planning Organization. "It will really help us as we see the growth that's coming up from the south, and for future growth in the area to make sure our roadway is in good condition when we do fully develop."

The next step is for other towns in Grayson County to approve the transportation blueprint, and that's expected to happen within the next few weeks.

