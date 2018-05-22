Updated memorial honors three slain Oklahoma troopers

The new memorial for three slain Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers will be unveiled in Caddo on May 26, 2018. (KTEN)

CADDO, Okla. -- If you've lived in Texoma any length of time, you know the story of what's called the "darkest day" for Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers.

What started with two escaped convicts ended with three troopers losing their lives in the line of duty.

Now, nearly 40 years later, a local couple -- with a lot of help from the community -- is making sure their memory is never forgotten.

A new memorial honoring the three highway patrol officers is ready to be unveiled in Caddo.

"It's something that needed to be done a long time ago," said retired OHP Capt. Stewart Myer.

The new monument replaces one that had fallen into such disrepair that the names on the plaque became difficult to read.

"It's going to mean a lot -- not only to the State of Oklahoma, but the community of Caddo once it's done," Myer said.

Retired and active duty officers were on hand Monday as the final batch of concrete was poured. The memorial is located on the site that three officers were killed 40 years ago, and Trooper David Blackburn remembers that terrible event.

"I saw all the shooting and everything that happened here in Caddo," he said. "It was just a bad, bad day for the Highway Patrol... a bad day."

Trooper Billy Young, Trooper Houston "Pappy" Summers, and 2nd Lt. James Pat Grimes were killed on May 26, 1978 by two escaped inmates.

"Of course, when we heard the news it was just devastating to all of us," Myer said. "It's like a big family."

"I had nightmares of it for a long time after that," Blackburn said. He saw the inmates in the stolen pickup truck.

"We theorize that we were very lucky, because we're sure we got shot at three times," he said. "You just take a sworn oath that that's what you're going to do. It has to be some of us to do that kind of work, you know. Some can handle it and some can't."

The troopers hope this memorial will make sure those who didn't survive won't be forgotten.

"This is one of those things that's going to be here for others to see, to understand the importance of not only the Highway Patrol, but the importance of working with communities and trying to do things to bring back the history and tradition," Myer said.

The new monument will be unveiled on Saturday. "We're hoping that we can really show our appreciation to what the lives of those troopers meant by this dedication that we're going to do Saturday," Blackburn said. "We've had a lot of support from outside people, a lot of money support, and that's what it takes."

The public is invited to Saturday's solemn ceremony in the park at the corner of Choctaw Avenue and Court Street. It begins at 11 a.m.