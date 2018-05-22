Community pitches in to help Caddo fire victims

This Caddo, Oklahoma, residence was destroyed by fire on May 19, 2018. (Photo courtesy Durant FD)

CADDO, Okla. -- A family that has endured so much already lost their home to fire over the weekend.

"It was like 'Little House on the Prairie,' they called it... they loved it here," said neighbor Perry Dunn, who has lived next door to the Watts family for more than a year.

Today, only ashes and embers remain after the Sunday morning fire.

"I heard two 'pops,' and they were pretty loud, so I decided to go ahead and get up and looked at the house down here and it was totally engulfed in flames," Dunn recalled.

He said it took Durant firefighters more than four hours to extinguish the flames.

No one was home; no one was hurt; but everything was lost.

"I feel terrible," Dunn said. "I mean, it's bad, you can't replace this stuff, and they have three kids and they lost everything: Their clothes, paperwork... they have nothing."

To add to the list of woes, weeks ago, Brandi Watts' father, Marty White, was severely beaten, causing him to suffer a life-threatening stroke. The community had already established a GoFundMe page to raise money for medical expenses, but now, Dunn said, they are taking it a step further.

"I've gone to Vision Bank and opened up an account in their name to take donations," he said. "If anyone wants to donate, they can go to Vision Bank and deposit money there."

Brandi Watts is a teacher at Caddo High School, and her three teenage kids attend Caddo schools as well. The school community along with people in at least five other counties are coming together to help.

"If you have clothing donations or supplies you can bring them to the Caddo High School today and tomorrow and then next week Tuesday through Thursday 9 to 12 p.m.," Caddo Public Schools Superintendent Lee Northcutt said.

For now, Dunn is taking care of the Watts family dogs and doing anything he can, joining the community in prayer for this family in need.

"That's the way it is out here; everyone knows everybody, and we kind of look after each other," he said.