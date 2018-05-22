Ex-sheriff wins Democratic gubernatorial runoff

Tuesday was the day Texas voters decided primary runoff races, including for party nominees for governor and Congress where no candidate won at least 50 percent of the votes cast during the March primary.

In the governor's race, Democrats tapped former Dallas County Sheriff Lupe Valdez to take on Republican incumbent Greg Abbott in November. Valdez is Texas' first openly gay and first Latina nominee for governor.

Fewer than 1 percent of registered voters cast ballots in Grayson County, where Valdez beat White 400 to 337.

Texas had three House runoffs that will be key to whether Democrats can flip the minimum 24 GOP-held seats they'll need for a majority when a new Congress convenes next year. All three were among 25 nationally where Trump ran behind Hillary Clinton in 2016.

In a San Antonio-Mexican border district, Gina Ortiz Jones, an Air Force veteran and former intelligence officer, got Democrats' nod to face Republican Will Hurd in November. Jones would the first openly lesbian congresswoman from her state.

Former NFL player Colin Allred won a battle of two attorneys and former Obama administration official in a runoff for the Democratic nomination in a metro-Dallas district. He topped Lillian Salerno and will face Republican Rep. Pete Sessions in November. Both Allred and Salerno made the runoff ahead of national Democrats' initial preferred candidate. The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee later lined up behind Allred.

Early returns in a metro-Houston matchup showed attorney Lizzie Fletcher leading activist Laura Moser in what became a proxy for Democrats' fight between liberals and moderates. National Democrats' campaign committee never endorsed Fletcher, but released opposition research against Moser amid fears that she's too liberal to knock off vulnerable Republican Rep. John Culberson in the fall.

Republicans were watching a tight primary runoff testing the endorsement power of Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, who backed his former chief of staff, Chip Roy, for a San Antonio-area congressional seat opened by the retirement of Rep. Lamar Smith.

