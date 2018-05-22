Starbucks is coming to Denison - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Starbucks is coming to Denison

Construction has started at the site of a new Starbucks coffee shop in front of the Hilton Garden Inn on U.S. 75 in Denison. (KTEN) Construction has started at the site of a new Starbucks coffee shop in front of the Hilton Garden Inn on U.S. 75 in Denison. (KTEN)
An architectural rendering of the new Denison Starbucks coffee shop. (City of Denison) An architectural rendering of the new Denison Starbucks coffee shop. (City of Denison)

DENISON, Texas -- Cappuccino, espresso and Frappuccino beverages are coming to Denison.

Work is underway on a new Starbucks restaurant across from Texoma Medical Center, according to Vaquero Ventures, which is developing the site at the corner of U.S. 75 and Grayson Drive in front of the Hilton Garden Inn.

The 2,200 square foot building will include a drive-thru, and will be the company's first free-standing location in Grayson County and its first outpost in Denison. No opening date was specified.

The Starbucks will also be the vanguard of other food and drink options in the Shops at Gateway Village development. A QT convenience store is currently under construction across the street in Sherman.

Starbucks, which was founded in 1971, has more than 28,000 coffee shops in 77 countries around the world. The chain has a handful of other shops in the KTEN viewing area, including Sherman, Gainesville, and Paris, Texas, and Ardmore, Oklahoma.

