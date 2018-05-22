Charlie Daniels: Retirement is not an option

THACKERVILLE, Okla. -- "One of the few times in my life I feel like I know what I'm doin' is when I walk on stage."

Those are the words of country music legend Charles Edward Daniels. At age 81, Charlie Daniels says he's doing the only thing he really knows how to do.

Way past hanging his fiddle up for a bass boat or set of golf clubs, this North Carolina native said retirement is not an option.

"I'm still writin' music. I'm workin' on a new album. I'm workin' on a new book. I'm workin' on somethin' all the time," he said. "Playin' 110 concerts this year, I'm always doin' somethin'. I believe if I quit doin' that, I'd wither up."

Daniels has written songs for Elvis Presley, played with Bob Dylan, the Rolling Stones, and countless big names in the music industry.

"To be honest with you about it, I have got to the point where somebody's name or what they've done, don't mean that much to me," he said.

These days, this country-bluegrass-southern rocker is most comfortable with what he calls "home folks." During this performance at Winstar World Casino, he shares the stage with "good friend" Travis Tritt.

"I never even saw the Rolling Stones. We got run out the back of the stage as soon as they came around. That's their policy, and that's OK, but it's not like workin' with home folks," Daniels said. "I mean, I got a good feelin' tonight I'm workin' with home folks."

As you might expect from someone so comfortable in his own skin, family and faith are monuments in Daniels' life. In his recent book Never Look at the Empty Seats, he writes of both.

"I spent too much time with my maternal grandmother, they used to live right down the road from us. I spent as much time at her house as I did mine," he said with a laugh.

An entire chapter in new book focuses on his faith.

"We can't hide anything from Him. We can hide things from people; make them think we're one thang and be somthin' else; put up a façade. But you can't put up a façade with God," Daniels said.

And the title of this veteran entertainer's book is aimed as a reminder for both long-time artists and up-and-comers,

"If you go in and look at the empty seats, they may be half or three-quarters empty and you say, 'All right, I'm gonna do a show commensurate with how many people I got here tonight,' bad, bad mistake," he advised. "First thing you know, you'll be back home milkin' the cows for momma."

Charlie Daniels is also helping with a fundraising trap shoot coming up on June 16. The Oklahoma Healthy Aging Initiative will host the event at the Murray State College gun range. Included in the fun: An auction that includes an autographed Charlie Daniels hat and tickets and backstage passes to a Charlie Daniels show. They'll also auction off a silver pigeon shotgun autographed by Blake Shelton.