Stephens County K-9 dies on rescue mission

Stephens County Sheriff's Department K-9 officer Tuco died near this spot on May 20, 2018, after the vehicle he was in was trapped in high water and caught fire. (KTEN)

STEPHENS COUNTY, Okla. -- A Stephens County K-9 deputy died this weekend on the way to help someone who was stranded by flooding.

Deputy Matthew Brown and his dog Tuco got caught in high water themselves, and Brown lost control of their vehicle around 4 a.m. Sunday at a low spot on Duncan Lake Road near Plato Road.

Sheriff Wayne McKinney said Brown's vehicle hydroplaned and flipped into the high water, then caught fire.

Deputy Garrett Hunt was responding to the same area, and raced to help his colleague. The sheriff said Hunt went under water, broke a window and freed Brown.

The deputies said they tried to save Tuco, but the police dog was in a cage at the back of the vehicle, and the vehicle was engulfed in flames..

The Stephens County Sheriff's Office said there will be a memorial service to honor Tuco on Wednesday afternoon at the Stephens County Fairgrounds. Everyone is welcome to attend.