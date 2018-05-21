This is Texoma: Cowboy mounted shooting

KTEN's Lisanne Anderson hits a target as she tries her hand at cowboy mounted shooting. (KTEN)

VALLEY VIEW, Texas -- In the world of equine sports, you have horse racing, reining, roping and jumping.

But here in Texoma, we found another group of unique horsemen and women who are taking riding to a new level.

"This is cowboy mounted shooting," said Kris Hair. "For those who haven't heard of it, cowboy mounted shooting is one of the fastest growing equine sports in the country."

Participants carry two single-action Colt revolvers with five shots in each gun. After firing at five targets, the rider changes guns.

The goal is to make your ride and hit all the targets. And Hair has been riding far and wide.

"Last year we went 30,000 miles," Hair said. "We went to Vegas, we went to Tennessee, we went all over the state of Texas, all over the state of Oklahoma."

All that effort in the hope of of winning a shiny new buckle or maybe a little cash. But mostly because it's good, clean fun.

"You know, it's a family sport," Hair said. "My wife does it; my daughter does it; we an all go together and we can spend a weekend."

With a well-trained horse and a couple six-shooters at your side, it's a race to the finish.

"Most people think of a .45 that's like a man-cannon... it's really gonna kick back in the back of your hand," Hair explained. "But with the black powder, there's no recoil; it's just a really loud pop ... I think that's what draws the ladies to it."

The ladies who participate in cowboy mounted shooting even dress in fancy Old West costumes.

"There's got to be a lot of trust," Natalie Hair said. "With you and the horse, they've got to trust you to be able to shoot the guns and go where they're told and focus on you ... I like the fact that it was you and your horse, and you kind of get out of it what you put in"

Kris Hair said there's a lot to love about the sport that combines horsemanship and shooting skills.

"There's a lot of camaraderie between the people that do it, and it's competitive," he said.

For more information on cowboy mounted shooting in Texoma, you can contact Chris and Natalie Hair at North Texas Equine Chiropractic in Pottsboro, or one of these organizations: