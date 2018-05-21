Ardmore offers lifeguard training classes

ARDMORE, Okla. -- The City of Ardmore is trying to make sure people are safe while swimming this summer by offering lifeguard training at the community water park.

Ardmore is the only city in the area that offers Red Cross-certified training to residents. Once you are certified, Parks and Recreation director Teresa Ervin said you can take that training to be employed somewhere else.

"If you're at a lake, or you're at a pool and a water park, there are, what you might call 'in-house differences,'" she explained. "This training, these guys are certified and I feel very confident in their ability to express that to each one of these guys, no matter where they work."

The training in Ardmore is offered at $100 to $125, compared to $300 in bigger cities.