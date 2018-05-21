Choctaw County teen dies in ATV crash

CHOCTAW COUNTY, Okla. -- A 15-year-old Choctaw County boy died in an all-terrain vehicle crash on Sunday evening.

The Oklahoma Department of Public Safety said the young man -- whose name was withheld -- was driving a Yamaha Raptor on unpaved County Road 4015 just north of Boswell when the accident occurred just before 9 p.m.

The teen was not wearing a helmet. The victim was taken to the medical examiner's office in Tulsa. No other details about the incident were provided.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, the Boswell police and fire departments, the Choctaw County Sheriff's Office and EMS, and the Choctaw Nation Tribal Police provided assistance to state troopers.