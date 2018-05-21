Divers hunt Oklahoma lake for second missing boater in fatal cra - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Divers hunt Oklahoma lake for second missing boater in fatal crash

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press
Searching for victims of a boat collision on Lake Thunderbird. (KFOR) Searching for victims of a boat collision on Lake Thunderbird. (KFOR)

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) -- The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says divers continue to search for a boater who went missing after a collision that killed at least one other person on a central Oklahoma lake.

One person remains missing and two other people were injured when two boats collided Saturday night on Lake Thunderbird, about 30 miles southeast of Oklahoma City.

Investigators said the injured people were in a boat that has been recovered, but that the second boat and one of its two occupants have not yet been located. Authorities haven't said which boat was carrying the person whose body has been retrieved.

Troopers say several divers and boats equipped with sonar searched a large part of the lake on Sunday for any sign of the missing boat and its passengers.

The accident occurred on the lake's eastern side.

