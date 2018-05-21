Lake Murray Lodge ready for big holiday weekend

ARDMORE, Okla. -- The Lake Murray Lodge has been a staple in Texoma for Memorial Day travelers. After the new lodge was opened last year, it became a popular attraction for both locals and out-of-towners.

Paul Eden, from Valley Center, Kansas, said the variety of activities and the new lodge were big factors when deciding to stop by.

"Anybody who loves water sports would really love this here," he said. "They got boating, skiing, they got boat rentals, jet ski rentals. It's a nice facility, and it's new."

While Memorial Day weekend is one of the busiest weekends for the lodge because of those factors, Will Smith of Lawton said it's an even better place to visit for some rest and relaxation.

"Leave your cell phones off when you get here," he suggested. "Throw them in the lake or whatever, and get reconnected back with your family. This is a good place to do that."

Whatever your preference, Smith believes the area has something for everyone.

"Grandma and grandpa could sit out on the balcony and look at the beautiful lake and not have to expend a lot of energy," he said. "The little toddlers have a lot of space to roam and do their thing, so I think the family could all be accommodated well here and do well."

Visit TravelOK.com for information about other holiday weekend destinations around Oklahoma.