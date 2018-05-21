Pottsboro teen drowns at Lake Texoma

POTTSBORO, Texas -- A memorial service is set for Wednesday after a 16-year-old boy drowned in Lake Texoma this weekend.

Texas Parks and Wildlife said Nathan Halfmann had spent the day golfing on Saturday. That evening, he went swimming at a friend's boat dock at Highport Marina.

"He was out there on a water noodle that you would swim in a pool with, and he just let go of the pool noodle," Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Warden Daron Blackerby said. "He went underwater and never came back up."

The cause of death is still under investigation.

Halfmann was a sophomore at Pottsboro High School and was a member of the golf team.

"It's very bittersweet," said golf Coach Greg Nix. "We go from the highest of the highs... they won a state championship in Austin... we come back and this tragedy happens."

Nix said the golf team and all of Pottsboro is heartbroken.

"He's going to be extremely missed," the coach said. "He was an integral part of what we do. He was going to have a great junior and senior year, and we're going to miss him... just being around him and just the energy he brought."

He added: "We don't know why things happen, but we're all better from knowing Nathan Halfmann."

The memorial service will be Wednesday at 3 p.m. at the Pottsboro High School auditorium.