UIL Baseball Regional Semifinal & Softball Regional Final Matchu - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

UIL Baseball Regional Semifinal & Softball Regional Final Matchups

Posted:

UIL Baseball Regional Semifinal Matchups

Thursday

Class 3A Region II

Pottsboro vs White Oak - Game 1 - 7 PM at Paris Chisum

Class 2A Region II

Bells vs Valley Mills - Game 1 - 6:30 PM at Weatherford Junior College

Friday

Class 3A Region II

Pottsboro vs White Oak - Games 2&3 - 6 PM at Paris Chisum

Saturday

Class 2A Region II

Bells vs Valley Mills - Games 2&3 - 5 PM at Weatherford Junior College

UIL Softball Regional Final Matchup

Thursday

Class 2A Region II

Bells vs Crawford - Game 1 - 7 PM at Weatherford Junior College

Saturday

Class 2A Region II

Bells vs Crawford - Games 2&3 - 5 PM at Weatherford Junior College