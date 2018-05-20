UIL Baseball Regional Semifinal & Softball Regional Final Matchups

UIL Baseball Regional Semifinal Matchups
Thursday
Class 3A Region II
Pottsboro vs White Oak - Game 1 - 7 PM at Paris Chisum
Class 2A Region II
Bells vs Valley Mills - Game 1 - 6:30 PM at Weatherford Junior College
Friday
Class 3A Region II
Pottsboro vs White Oak - Games 2&3 - 6 PM at Paris Chisum
Saturday
Class 2A Region II
Bells vs Valley Mills - Games 2&3 - 5 PM at Weatherford Junior College
UIL Softball Regional Final Matchup
Thursday
Class 2A Region II
Bells vs Crawford - Game 1 - 7 PM at Weatherford Junior College
Saturday
Class 2A Region II
Bells vs Crawford - Games 2&3 - 5 PM at Weatherford Junior College
