Senior twirls her way into the hearts of Texomans

Jeannie Strain, left, thought twirling would be therapeutic for her older sister, Barbara. (Courtesy)

Jeannie Strain says she's been twirling for most of her 82 years. (KTEN)

SHERMAN, Texas -- A North Texas senior and her baton-twirling group are sharing their talent with Texoma.

Two years ago, 82-year-old Jeannie Strain had the idea to start a twirling group in order help her older sister deal with Alzheimer's. But little did she know this group would become so much more.

"I've always loved twirling," Strain said. "It just seems like something I was born for."

And more than eight decades later, she hasn't stopped moving..

"I've always been full of energy, and I was born happy," Strain said. "The good Lord blessed me."

Strain has been a baton-twirler practically her whole life, using her skill to stay busy and active, and to help her older sister deal with Alzheimer's.

"I love to twirl, and I have a group of friends who love to twirl, and thought that would be something really good for Barbara," she said.

So Strain started a twirling group based out of Garland, Texas, called Twirl Fun, which consists of 11 women age 60... or older.

"We have more fun... it's almost disgraceful!" Strain said with a laugh.

Her group performs at nursing homes and recitals across North Texas.

"I'll hand them my baton and say, 'Let's see what you can do?' And it brings them back to when they were young," Strain said.

"I feel like I made a lot of new friends today and I'd like to join in with them," said Kathy Thomison, outreach director at Traditions Senior Living and Memory Care in Sherman.

Jeannie Strain still teaches her twirling skills three days a week and she performs with Twirl Fun all year long, proving that age is just a number when it comes to sharing your passion.

"It's dear to my heart, it's dear to most twirlers' heart, because once you're introduced to it, you love it," she said.