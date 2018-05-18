Ada honors armed forces with Saturday parade

Downtown Ada will be the scene of the city's first Armed Forces Day parade on May 19, 2018. (KTEN)

ADA, Okla. -- The City of Ada wants highlight a holiday that falls just before Memorial Day.

Armed Forces Day -- every third Saturday in May -- celebrates those who have served and are currently serving our country.

So Ada is staging its first Armed Forces Day parade down Main Street on Saturday.

"It's something that the community, or individuals, have wanted to see for years, but it takes a certain group to come together and decide they're going to put something like this together," explained Main Street director Amy Kaiser.

The American Legion is sponsoring the parade, and they welcome anyone to register a float, as long as it has a patriotic theme.

Kaiser said the parade will be a great event for visitors in the heart of the city.

"While they're here, they can get a look at maybe stores that they've never been in," she said. "We just like to have different events that bring people to the heart of our community, our Main Street."

The city hopes the community will come out and support local veterans and the work it takes to put on the parade.

"The group of people that have put this together have put hours and hours of work, so it's awfully rewarding when you show up and host something like this and you see the streets and sidewalks lined with people," Kaiser said.

The parade kicks off Saturday morning at 11 o'clock. It will follow the same route as Ada's Christmas parade.