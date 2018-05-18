Denison elementary students get inspiration from high school grads

DENISON, Texas -- Friday was the final day of the school year for many Texoma students.

In Denison, high school seniors continued a tradition of visiting the district's five elementary campuses to inspire younger students.

"It's nice to show them that all their hard work's going to pay off," said senior Lauren Stroope, who -- with her classmates -- paraded through the hallways of Lamar Elementary wearing their caps and gowns. They were greeted with colorful congratulatory signs, cheers, awe, and admiration.

"They don't realize how close it is," Stroope said. "We were like, 'That was 12 years ago... are you kidding me?' It feels like it was yesterday."

The seniors ended their march in the gym, where each introduced himself or herself and talked about what comes next.

"I plan on going to Southeastern Oklahoma State University and majoring in music performance," Dakota Cole told them.

"Because it kind of seems like a dream when you're little, you don't really think about it... but it's going to happen one day," added senior Darcie Johnson.

Lamar Elementary Principal Janet Mobley said the senior walk helps her students envision their futures in a concrete way.

"We want them to see that there's a world beyond this, and they're preparing for that," she said. "This just puts a visual for them to keep in their minds that it's a goal for them to be there one day... 12 years for our kindergarteners... won't be long!"

The parade of graduates has only been going for the past few years, but it's a tradition that Principal Mobley said won't end anytime soon.

"It's been very impactful," she said. "It's one of the best things we do."

The graduates got to choose which elementary school they wanted to visit. Most of them chose to go back to the school they attended.