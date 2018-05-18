Utility work could slow traffic in Tishomingo

Water main construction workers are doing their best to minimize traffic disruption in Tishomingo. (KTEN)

TISHOMINGO, Okla. -- If you drive down Main Street in Tishomingo over the next few months, you might find yourself in some slow traffic.

City workers are replacing a decades-old water line with a new and larger one.

It's a 90-day project that started earlier this month on the east side of downtown Main Street, and will slowly work its way west. Some of these pipes had been in use for nearly 80 years.

The six-inch cast iron and asbestos pipes caused issues fairly regularly.

The retired pipeline is being replaced with one twice the diameter and with the appropriate valves, so in the event that a water line does burst, businesses won't suffer.

The price tag for the project could reach $400,000.

Officials say there will be occasional detours on Tishomingo's busiest street during construction, but workers say they'll do their best to make sure no businesses are forced to close.

The project is expected to be complete by July 20.