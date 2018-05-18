Two Sherman businesses burglarized

A burglar used a propane canister to break the window of this Valero convenience store in Sherman on May 18, 2018. (KTEN)

SHERMAN, Texas -- Two Sherman businesses were broken into early Friday morning.

The Valero convenience store in the 1700 block of South FM 1417 and the Two Brothers Hibachi food truck that was parked there were burglarized.

The Valero clerk called police around 6.a.m. Police said a propane tank was used to shatter a window of the building. Cash was taken from the register.

Nicholas Carver said the propane tank had been stolen from his food truck, along with all the cash in the Two Brothers Hibachi register.

"We didn't file a report," Carver said. "Honestly, we wouldn't even press charges if we found the guys. We just want our money back. We'll give them a job if they really need that money."

Police said they are working on obtaining surveillance video from the convenience store in an attempt to identify the suspect or suspects.