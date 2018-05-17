Arrests follow Love County post office burglaries

Justin Simpson and Melanie Dotson were arrested in Thackerville in connection with two post office burglaries. (Love County)

LOVE COUNTY, Okla. -- Love County deputies made two arrests following burglaries at the Thackerville and Overbrook post offices.

Melanie Dotson and Justin Simpson were arrested Tuesday at WinStar Casino in Thackerville, just hours after officials say mailboxes were broken into with a crowbar.

Deputies said Dotson, 29, and Simpson, 30, were with a group from Dallas, and there may be additional arrests.

The two in custody are also facing identity theft and drug charges.

We're told this is not the first time those post offices have been burglarized.