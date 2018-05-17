Madill sets seat belt enforcement campaign

MADILL, Okla. -- If you drive through Madill in the next couple of weeks, you'll want to make sure you've got your seat belts fastened, and your kids are in approved car seats.

Police will be enforcing seat belt laws to keep you and your loved ones safe as the Memorial Day weekend approaches.

Statistics show the grim reality of failing to buckle up: 224 Oklahomans lost their lives in 2016 as a result, and four of them were children. More than 13 percent of Oklahoma motorists travel without restraints.

Those are numbers Madill police say they hope to see decrease in 2018.

"In Oklahoma, all the front seat passengers must be restrained," police spokesman Donny Raley said.

Madill and surrounding areas are known to have a high crash rate because of tourism in the area. But with the national Click It or Ticket campaign in full swing, police are buckling down on drivers who fail to buckle up.

"This is coming up to Memorial Day weekend, which is a high travel time in Oklahoma, so the timing of it was specific," Raley said.

Citations for violators won't break the bank; the penalty is $20.

"It's just a reminder that you need to buckle up and be restrained any time you are in a vehicle and it is moving down the road," Raley said, adding that the cost of that ticket is much better than the alternative.

The Click It or Ticket campaign begins on May 21 and will continue through June 3.