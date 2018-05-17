New mural brightens downtown Sherman - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

New mural brightens downtown Sherman

A 1950s-themed mural is now part of downtown Sherman. (KTEN) A 1950s-themed mural is now part of downtown Sherman. (KTEN)
SHERMAN, Texas -- A Texas-size work of art now greets visitors to Sherman's downtown district.

Leadership Sherman cut the ribbon Thursday morning to unveil the TV-themed mural at the corner of Wall and Travis streets.

Dr. Tyson Bennett, an assistant superintendent at the Sherman Independent School District, said Leadership Sherman wanted to add to the growth downtown and exemplify Sherman's culture.

"We're just happy to be here, part of Sherman, a great day to be in Sherman," Bennett  said. "It's wonderful to see so many folks that are out here supporting what's going on here in the downtown area, and it's just a wonderful event."

Local artist Sarah Sparks Duran said the mural took her about a month to complete, and is intended to represent classic 1950s style.

The project was backed by a number of area sponsors.

