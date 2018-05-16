Coin flip decides winner in Denison Council runoff

Rayce Guess won a coin toss to advance to a runoff with Charlie Shearer for Denton City Council Place 6. (KTEN)

Denton City Council candidates Brian Hander, left, and Rayce Guess, right, wait for the coin toss by Mayor Janet Gott. (KTEN)

DENISON, Texas -- The candidate for the second spot in the Denison City Council Place 6 runoff election was selected Wednesday afternoon.

Mayor Janet Gott flipped a coin to decide between Brian Hander and Rayce Guess after each received exactly 219 votes in the May 5 election.

Guess won the coin toss and will join Charlie Shearer on the ballot.

This is the first time candidates have had to cast lots to resolve a tie vote in a Grayson County election.

"As a former history teacher, I find it very crazy that that law is still in the books," Guess said. "But again, just amazed and thank God it came forward in my favor."

The runoff election is scheduled for June 16.