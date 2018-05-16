Questions persist after Southmayd naked assault

A pickup truck in a car port was charred in a fire on Christi Lane in Southmayd on May 15, 2018. (KTEN)

A fire at this mobile home on Christi Lane in Southmayd on May 15, 2018 is being investigated as arson. (KTEN)

SOUTHMAYD, Texas -- Here are the elements of a most unusual story: A burning house. A police chief attacked. And three naked people in custody.

Police in Southmayd said it all started early Tuesday afternoon when a caller said they saw three naked people walking along State Highway 56, near the Christi Lane address where emergency personnel had responded to a house fire minutes earlier.

Police Chief Chad McKee said when he approached Michael and Shannon Ouellette and their 13-year-old daughter, they became aggressive and assaulted him.

After calling for backup units, the three were detained and taken to a hospital due to their unusual behavior. The minor was later airlifted to Children's Medical Center in Plano, Texas, where she remained Wednesday night. Her parents were jailed.

The chief was not seriously hurt.

"I was confused," said Tara Wanke, who witnessed what unfolded on Tuesday afternoon. "It was the strangest thing I ever seen."

McKee said the parents were charged with assaulting a public servant, child endangerment and resisting arrest.

Joshua Meed said he has known the Ouellettes for four years. He said the odd behavior started when he saw them getting rid of all their belongings.

"We kind of ignored it, and an hour-and-a-half later we got a knock on the door that the house was on fire and they were walking down the street naked," he said.

Police said the house fire is being investigated as arson. Bond was set at $29,000 each for Michael and Shannon Ouellette.

"We really don't know what led up to this," Meed said, adding that they are "...very good people, very warm people, very helpful people. They were kind and generous to everyone."

KTEN reporter Brittany Breeding in Southmayd contributed to this report.