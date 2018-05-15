Storm system socks Texoma region

Radar shows the intensity of the storm system over Texoma on May 15, 2018. (KTEN)

The storm on May 15, 2018 left flash flooding along streets in Ardmore. (Photo courtesy J.J. Hornback)

A powerful storm system moved across parts of Texoma on Tuesday afternoon, leaving damage, flooding and power outages in its wake.

Photos from Ardmore showed vehicles navigating through high water at the intersection of Washington Street and Stanley Avenue.

KTEN received reports from Marshall County, Oklahoma that half of Madill and part of Kingston had been blacked out.

OG&E reported a total of 2,814 homes and businesses where service had been cut off, including 863 in Madill, 787 in Sulphur, 429 in Kingston and 262 in Ardmore. The utility said it could take up to six hours before electric service is fully restored.

Power lines were down across the intersection of FM 120 and FM 1417 just east of Pottsboro, Texas. Traffic was diverted until workers arrive to make repairs.

Oncor reported 2,100 customers without power in Grayson County, Texas.