Flooded-out Ardmore students make hospital field trip

The Air Evac Lifeteam helicopter was a highlight of a tour of Mercy Hospital for Ardmore Middle School students. (KTEN)

ARDMORE, Okla. -- Classes were back in session for Ardmore Middle School students on Tuesday.

Well, sort of.

A broken water line flooded the campus last week, forcing Ardmore City Schools to send students home.

"It's a good thing and a bad thing," said 7th grader Jacob Johnson. "It's a good thing 'cause we don't have to go to school, and a bad thing because the school is closed we don't get to go there and learn some more."

While the school building remained off-limits on Tuesday, 300 students spent the day at Mercy Hospital, learning about healthcare professions.

"They needed a place to go so they didn't have to take days off," said the hospital's program coordinator Marcus High. "We are honored to bring them to Mercy Hospital so they can learn a little bit more about health care."

Personnel from Air Evac Lifeteam and Southern Oklahoma Ambulance Service answered questions outside for the career day.

"We meet people in their biggest time of need, and sometimes we don't get to talk to them or their families," said flight nurse Rachel Horton. "We always like to see people in this aspect, because sometimes we get lucky enough to have people that we have taken care of, or family members of those people."

Other young people learned about health careers inside the hospital building.

"You can be a radiologist; you can be an ultrasound tech; you can work in laboratory sciences," High explained. "We wanted to show them all aspects of what health care is here at Mercy."

According to maintenance workers, normal classes at Ardmore Middle School will resume on Wednesday, but because the cafeteria remains closed, students will get their lunches from Charles Evans Elementary.

The inconvenience won't last long; summer break starts after Monday.