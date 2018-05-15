New mayor takes office in Denison

DENISON, Texas -- Mayor Jared Johnson, a fixture in Denison city politics, passed the gavel to his successor on Monday.

"It's bittersweet," he said. "I think term limits are important. I'm certainly ready to hand over the reins to the next mayor, but it's bittersweet because I'm going to miss it," Johnson said. "I've been lucky enough to get to serve the citizens of Denison over the last 13 years. It's just been my privilege and honor to get to work with the community leadership that we have in place here in Denison, the amazing team, and we collectively together have accomplished a lot."

Before his time as mayor expired Monday evening, Johnson was honored not only by his peers on the City Council, but also by U.S. Rep. John Ratcliffe (R-District 4).

Newly-elected Mayor Janet Gott took her oath of office in a special City Council meeting.

"It feels great," she said. "I have been thinking about this since January, and it's been a long time coming. I feel challenged, but I feel excited."

Even on her first day, Gott already has big plans for the city.

"My global vision of Denison is that it's where people want to live, and that's what we are going to work toward... that when they're making a choice where they want to raise their family that it's Denison where they want to be."

But that's not the only thing that happened at Monday's City Council meeting. Since two Council candidates — Brian Hander and Rayce "Coach" Guess — each received 219 votes in the May 5 election for the Place 6 at-large seat, the votes were canvassed.

Because the votes were unchanged after a Tuesday recount, Hander and Guess will draw lots on Wednesday to determine which candidate will face Charles Shearer in the June 16 runoff election.