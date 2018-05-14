Texoma native is featured performer at embassy event

Sgt. 1st Class Cameron Hubbard performed the National Anthem at the opening of the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem on May 14, 2018. (CNN)

Cindy Auld beamed with pride after watching her son perform the National Anthem at a ceremony to dedicate the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem on May 14, 2018. (KTEN)

WHITESBORO, Texas -- A Texoma native wowed crowds at Monday's historic opening of the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem.

U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Cameron Hubbard got the opportunity of a lifetime when he was asked to perform the National Anthem at the event.

Back home in Whitesboro, Texas, proud mom Cindy Auld said he was meant to do great things.

"Anyone that's ever known him knows that he would participate and be apart of something bigger than himself one day," she said.

David Friedman, the U.S. Ambassador to Israel, personally asked Sgt. Hubbard to sing the National Anthem at the embassy opening after hearing him perform on Independence Day last year.

The soldier's mother said he was humbled by the request.

"Cameron says, 'Oh, this is nothing of my doing... this is simply me following orders,'" Auld said, adding that her son couldn't be more honored to sing the anthem at such an important ceremony.

"What I loved is that he sang it exactly the way it was written, so that others could sing along with them. He wasn't showboating; he was sincere, and he was singing to his God and his country," she said. "There is not enough room in my chest for the amount of pride and joy that I feel just knowing he got to be a part of something so historic."

Auld added that Sgt. Hubbard will soon be promoted to master sergeant after 16 years in uniform.