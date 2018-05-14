Ardmore school recognized for education excellence

ARDMORE, Okla. -- Lincoln Elementary School in Ardmore has been recognized for setting a high bar for 10 years in a row.

Lincoln is again one of the "model schools" in the statewide Great Expectations program, which provides educators with the skills needed to find greatness in themselves.

Guidelines must be met by teachers to be considered for the award. We are told most schools don't quality until at least three years after joining the program. But first time was the charm for Lincoln Elementary back in 2008. And they've received the recognition every year since.

"I've been able to follow in the footsteps of Jill Day and Ellen Patty, and their hard work that they've already set the foundation," Principal Lacy Mitchell said. "So I was able to just continue Great Expectations with our teachers and students, and continue modeling that and have this recognition."

The school plans to meet the requirements of the Great Expectations program for years to come.